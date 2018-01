Cody Warner’s Arena in Louisville is having a 12 slide 3 head on Saturday, February 3 to benefit Kelly Coleman. Coleman suffered burns to his hands and face when a gas jug exploded on January 16. $20 a man, books open at 11 am, rope at 12 pm. A silent auction will also be held. For more information call James Colman at 662-361-7314 or Cody Warner at 662-803-7554.