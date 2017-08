SEALED BIDS are now being accepted on a 2013 Dodge Charger Police Model through Tuesday, Sept 5, at 4pm at Walnut Grove Town Hall. Sealed Bids can be brought to Town Hall Tuesday – Friday or mailed to SEALED BIDS, PO Box 69, Walnut Grove, MS 39189.

The car may be viewed Tuesday – Friday in front of the Walnut Grove Town Hall at 139 Main Street. Minimum Bid on the vehicle is $4,500. All SEALED BIDS whether placed in person or by mail must be received by Sept 5 at 4:00 pm.