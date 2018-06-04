Board of Supervisors presents Mississippi Association of Supervisors County Employee Scholarship to Cody Wilson

​At the May 21st, 2018 meeting of the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors, the Board presented Cody Wilson with a $500 check as the Neshoba County recipient of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors County Employee Scholarship.

Cody is the son of Darrell and Rhonda Wilson and is a 2018 graduate of Neshoba Central High School. Darrell is Emergency Management Director for Neshoba County and the sponsor for the scholarship. Cody plans to attend East Mississippi Community College and Mississippi State University and major in Mechanical Engineering.

Pictured Left to Right – Jerry Goforth, Supervisor – District 3; Obbie Riley, Board President – District 5; Kevin Cumberland, District 2; Cody Wilson; Allen White, Supervisor – District 4; and Keith Lillis, Supervisor – District 1.

Five Scholarship applications were received from Neshoba County. The MAS County Employee Scholarship program awarded over 75 scholarships to dependents of current or retired county employees around the state.

Derrick Surrette, Executive Director of MAS said, “The MAS County Employee Scholarship program is one way that our Association can give back to the employees of our counties. We hope to have an even greater response to the program next year.”

The Mississippi Association of Supervisors is a nonprofit support association for Mississippi’s 82 counties. Since its inception in 1928, MAS has been committed to the improvement of county government across our state. MAS members have been instrumental in implementing efficient and effective grassroots government that serves the general welfare not only of counties themselves, but of the entire state. For more information on MAS, visit their website at www.mssupervisors.org.