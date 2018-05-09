Boater Safety Class in Carthage

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is sponsoring a boating safety class on Saturday, May 12, 2018. The class will be held at the Mississippi State University Extension Services building in Carthage.

The class will begin at 8 am and conclude at 3 pm. The Mississippi State University Extension Services building is located directly across from the Carthage Coliseum. To register for the class, go to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks website at www.mdwfp.com. There is no cost for the class. Anyone born after June 30, 1980 must complete this class before operation any vessel on public waters.