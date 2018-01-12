Boil water alert lifted

Update: This boil water alert has been lifted.

1-8: Officials with the Conehoma Water Association have issued a Boil Water Alert for a section of the water system.

The alert applies to customers on Attala Roads 1215, 1221, 1990, 5212, 5213, ,5215, and residents of 5215 west of New Hope Baptist Church.

The Boil Water Alert was issued because an area of the water system lost pressure due to a broken water line. Any system that has lost pressure is considered to be contaminated until test of the water proves otherwise.

As soon as pressure is restored to the affected area, water system officials will being collecting water samples for testing. When pressure is restored, officials recommend that consumers vigorously boil water for at least two minutes.

The water system will be notified when tests reveal that the water is safe to drink.

