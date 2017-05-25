Boil Water Notice For Western Part of Pearl River Reservation

The Choctaw Public Works Department has issued a boil water notice for customers in the western part of the Pearl River Reservation. Affected customers are those west of and including the Goat Ranch Road area. A pipe break caused system pressures to drop, which could have allowed contaminants to enter the water system. Customers should not drink water from their taps without boiling it first. Until further notice, bring all water to a rolling boil for at least (3) three minutes and let it cool before using for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. All stored water, drink or ice made recently from this supply shall be discarded. The Choctaw Public Works Department will notify customers as soon as testing indicates that water from the system is safe to drink. If you have questions, please call the Public Works Office at (601) 650-1760.