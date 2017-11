At 6:45 pm Attala Communications notified local law enforcement of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) issued by Neshoba county for a stolen vehicle. Officers were asked to be on the lookout for a black 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport with a tag number of “DB58 990” driven by a white female. No direction of travel was given. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle you are urged to contact the Neshoba County Sheriffs Department at (601) 656-1414