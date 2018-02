At 11:24 am city and county authorities were notified of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) issued by Leake county for a 2017 maroon Nissan Pathfinder that was taken from a Leake county residence overnight. The vehicle has said to have a tag number of “LJT 426”. If you see this vehicle you are urged to contact your local authorities or the Leake County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 267-7361.