At 1:15 am Louisville, Ms issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for a 2004 Ford Explorer green in color. No tag information was given.

According to the dispatch the vehicle was taken without permission from an acquaintance on Ivy Avenue in Louisville. The male, from the Memphis area, is said to be a dark complected black male with a low haircut.

If you have information or spot the vehicle you are urged to contact the Louisville Police Department at (662) 773-3511 or you local 911 dispatch.