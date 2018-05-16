BOLO Issued for Stolen Vehicle (Audio)

At 4:45 pm the Attala Sheriff’s Department was notified of a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) issued by the Kosciusko Police Department for a stolen vehicle. The auto was described as a black 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche with a tag number of “U70 7WB”. The vehicle was last seen on Monday morning on Ray’s Alley in Kosciusko, Ms. There is no information on the occupants or the direction of travel. If you have information or spot the vehicle you are urged to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131 or you local 911 dispatch.