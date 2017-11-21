BOLO – Subjects Attempt to Pass Counterfeit Bills (Audio)

At 12:08 pm the Attala Sheriff’s Department issued a BOLO (Be on the Look Out) for a gray 2004 Ford F-150. Deputies said it will be occupied by a white male and possibly a white female. The subjects attempted to pass counterfeit 20 dollar bill at the Ethel Quick Stop. The tag number is “NF4-341” Deputy Jimmy Nunn reported that the subjects were unsuccessful in completing the transaction. He said they were “Spooked and ran out the door”. No direction of travel was given. If you see this vehicle you are urged to contact the Attala Sheriff’s Department at (662) 289-5556 or Attala Communications at (662) 289-3131