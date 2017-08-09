Boswell Media Sports 2017 Football Broadcast Lineup

Boswell Media Sports is proud to announce another season covering high school and junior college football.

The Boswell Media Sports crew will air over 50 live broadcasts of Kosciusko, Leake Academy, Holmes Community College, and East Central Community College football.

Local football fans will be able to keep up with their favorite teams on-air and online.

Kosciusko Whippet football will once again air on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com and the Breezy 101 mobile app. The commentary team of Breck Riley and Phillip Palmertree will return for their third straight year to call the action for the Whippets.

Also back for another season on Breezy 101 will be Holmes Community College football. The Bulldogs will air on Thursdays and Saturdays with Josh West returning for his 10th season as the Voice of the Bulldogs.

Veteran broadcaster Melvin Wooten returns for his 15th year with Boswell Media Sports. Melvin will once again handle play-by-play commentary for the Leake Academy Rebels Friday nights on Kicks 96.7 and East Central Community College Thursdays/Saturdays on Cruisin 98.3.

Color analysts for the 2017 season include Chris Ebelhar (Holmes CC), Gilbert Barham (Leake Academy), and Steve Cheatham (ECCC).

Durward Stanton also rejoins the broadcast team as voice of the Helmet-to-Helmet series Friday nights on Cruisin 98.3.

The 2017 Boswell Media Sports broadcast schedule will begin Friday, Aug. 18.

Boswell Media Sports Football broadcast information:

Kosciusko Football



Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)

Audio/Video Stream*: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app

Pre-game: TBD

Kickoff: TBD

Play-by-Play: Breck Riley

Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree

Leake Academy Football



Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)

Audio/Video Stream*: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App

Pre-game: TBD

Kickoff: TBD

Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten

Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham

Helmet-to-Helmet



Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)

Audio Stream: Cruisin 98 Mobile App

Pre-game: TBD

Kickoff: TBD

Play-by-Play: Durward Stanton

Holmes CC Football



Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)

Audio stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app

Pre-game: TBD

Kickoff: TBD

Play-by-Play: Josh West

Color commentary: Chris Ebelhar

East Central CC Football

