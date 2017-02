Boswell Media Sports will broadcast the Leake Academy games from the District 2AAA Jr. High basketball tournament on Saturday from Starkville. The games will be carried on Cruisin 98 (98.3). The junior Lady Rebels( #1 seed) will play Winston at 11:15 to start the coverage. The junior Rebels will take the court against Heritage at 1:45. The winners will play in the championship games with the girls set at 3:00 and the boys at 4:15.