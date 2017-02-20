Boswell Media Sports Broadcast Schedule

This week Boswell Media Sports will be on sites throughout the area covering the action important to you. Tonight and Tuesday, Phillip Palmertree will be at Leake Central, where both the girls and boys teams won Region 4A last week, to bring you 4A girls playoff basketball with the Lady Gators against New Albany tonight. Tuesday night it will be the Leake Central boys turn as they will host Lafayette County. Both games will tip off at 7:00 on Cruisin 98(98.3) and audio streamed on kicks96news.com .

Also on Tuesday, the Leake Academy teams will open in the State AAA tournament at Grenada. Melvin Wooten will be there with the Rebels (North #4) taking on Columbia Academy (South#1) at 5:15. The Rebelettes (North #3) will play Adams County Christian (South#2) immediately following at 6:30. Both games will be aired on Kicks 96(96.7) and kicks96news.com. A win by the boys would advance them to a Friday evening game at 7:15, and a girls win would result in a possible rematch with the Kirk girls who defeated the Rebelettes in double overtime last week at 2:15 that afternoon. The finals and consolation games will be held on Saturday.

Thursday night the East Central Lady Warriors and Warriors will conclude the regular season as they observe Sophomore Night at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium as Hinds CC comes to Decatur. Those games will be aired on Cruisin 98 and video streamed on kicks96news.com and eccc.edu all beginning at 5:30.

ECCC coverage of Warrior baseball will continue on Saturday with a doubleheader with the first game against Tyler (TX) CC at 1:30 and a matchup against Baton Rouge CC at 7:00. Lady Warrior softball returns home on Sunday afternoon hosting Jeff Davis CC in a doubleheader at 2 & 4pm. All those games will be carried on Cruisin 98 and video streamed on eccc.edu and kicks96news.com .

Stay tuned to Boswell Media Sports stations for the area’s most complete sports coverage !