Boswell Media Sports Coverage

The weeklong North AAA tournament begins today at Leake Academy’s Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium today. The Leake boys will see their first action in the final game of the four game schedule for today. Boswell Media Sports will bring you the coverage of the Rebels and Park Place Christian at 7:45 on Cruisin 98 (98.3) with Phillip Palmertree handling the call.

Also on tap today in our sports coverage, the ECCC Lady Warrior softball team will host Marion Military Institute in a double header starting at 2:00. Melvin Wooten brings you that action on 98.3 and video streamed on eccc.edu or kick96news.com .

Stay with Boswell Media Sports for all your favorite sports coverage during this busy week of activity in the area.