Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

This week from Boswell Media Sports…..

Thursday, October 26:

                                                   Southwest CC at East Central CC at

ECCCWarriors

  • Radio: Cruisin 98.3
  • Audio stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin 98 mobile app
  • Pre-game: 6:00 pm
  • Kickoff: 6:30 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
  • Color commentary: Phillip Palmertree

Friday, October 27:

Whippets Morton at Kosciusko

  • Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
  • Audio/Video Stream*: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app
  • Pre-game: 6:20 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree

LeakeAcademyLeake Academy at Bayou Academy

  • Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)
  • Audio/Video Stream*: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App
  • Pre-game: 6:15 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
  • Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham

Helmet2Helmet_headlineLouisville at Leake Central

  • Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
  • Audio Stream: Cruisin 98 Mobile App
  • Pre-game: 6:45 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: TBD

Saturday, October 28

Holmes CC at Itawamba CC

  • Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
  • Audio stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app
  • Pre-game: 2:00 pm
  • Kickoff: 2:30 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Josh West
  • Color commentary: TBD

 

*Video stream availability is dependent on weather and Wi-Fi capability

**Pregame times are approximate.

 

