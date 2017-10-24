Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

This week from Boswell Media Sports…..
Thursday, October 26:
Southwest CC at East Central CC at
- Radio: Cruisin 98.3
- Audio stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin 98 mobile app
- Pre-game: 6:00 pm
- Kickoff: 6:30 pm
- Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
- Color commentary: Phillip Palmertree
Friday, October 27:
Morton at Kosciusko
- Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
- Audio/Video Stream*: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app
- Pre-game: 6:20 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree
Leake Academy at Bayou Academy
- Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)
- Audio/Video Stream*: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App
- Pre-game: 6:15 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
- Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham
Louisville at Leake Central
- Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
- Audio Stream: Cruisin 98 Mobile App
- Pre-game: 6:45 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: TBD
Saturday, October 28
Holmes CC at Itawamba CC
- Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
- Audio stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app
- Pre-game: 2:00 pm
- Kickoff: 2:30 pm
- Play-by-Play: Josh West
- Color commentary: TBD
*Video stream availability is dependent on weather and Wi-Fi capability
**Pregame times are approximate.