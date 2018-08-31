Home » Local » Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Posted on

Thursday, August 30:

                                                 Copiah-Lincoln at Holmes

  • Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
  • Audio Stream: Breezynews.com
  • Pre-game: 6:00 pm
  • Kickoff: 6:30 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Josh West
  • Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree

 

East Central at Northwest

  • Radio: Breezy Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
  • Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com
  • Pre-game: 6:00 pm
  • Kickoff: 6:30 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
  • Color Commentary: David LeBlanc

 

Friday, August 31:

Whippets Kosciusko at Ridgeland

  • Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
  • Audio/Video Stream*: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app
  • Pre-game: 6:20 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree

LeakeAcademyHartfield Academy at Leake Academy:

  • Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)
  • Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App
  • Pre-game: 6:15 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
  • Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham

 

Union at Noxapater

  • Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
  • Audio Stream: Cruisin 98 Mobile App
  • Pre-game: 6:45 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Durward Stanton

 

 

 

*Video stream availability is dependent on weather and Wi-Fi capability

**Pregame times are approximate.

