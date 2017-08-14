Home » Leake » Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule – Friday, Aug. 18

Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule – Friday, Aug. 18

Posted on by Mina Mooney

This week from Boswell Media Sports…..

Friday, Aug. 18:

Whippets Kosciusko at Neshoba Central 

  • Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
  • Audio/Video Stream*: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app
  • Pre-game: 6:20 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree

LeakeAcademyLeake Academy at St. Aloysius

  • Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)
  • Audio/Video Stream*: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App
  • Pre-game: 6:15 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
  • Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham

 

Helmet2Helmet_headlineChoctaw Central at Union

  • Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
  • Audio Stream: Cruisin 98 Mobile App
  • Pre-game: 6:45 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Easton Colvin

*Video stream availability is dependent on weather and Wi-Fi capability

**Pregame times are approximate.

