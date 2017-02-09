Boswell Media Sports full schedule of sports coverage on tap

Boswell Media Sports, your outlet for area sports, has a full schedule of sports coverage on tap. Today (Thursday) Cruisin 98(98.3) will broadcast the season opener for ECCC Lady Warrior softball from Decatur at 2:00 against Calhoun. At 5:30, it will be ECCC basketball hosting MS Gulf Coast in the women’s game followed by men’s action at 7:30. A video stream will be available of both the softball and basketball games at kicks96news.com with Melvin Wooten handling both broadcasts.

On, Kicks96(96.3) at 6:30 tonight coverage of the District 2 AAA tournament from Madden will be carried as the Lady Rebels will take on Heritage. The Leake Academy boys will also meet Heritage in first round play also at 7:45.

Phillip Palmertree will have the play by play.

On Saturday, ECCC baseball kicks off the season hosting Jackson State (TN) in a doubleheader beginning at 2:00. Those games will be available on 98.3 and video streamed on kicks96news.com with Melvin Wooten on the call.

District basketball action continues from Madden as we will have the Leake Academy games live. The consolation games begin at 3:00 & 4:15, and the Girls championship will be at 5:30 and Boys at 6:45. Phillip Palmertree will handle those broadcast and will announce the playing times of Saturday contests following tonight’s play.