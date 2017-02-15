Boswell Media Sports – Wednesday and Thursday Sports Broadcast lineup

Boswell Media Sports continues its coverage of a full week of area sports on Wednesday and Thursday. Tonight the Leake Academy Rebels return to action in the quarterfinals at the North AAA tournament at Madden taking on Kirk Academy in a 7:45 game. The winner will advance into the semifinals on Friday night while the loser will end their season. The game will be carried on Cruisin 98(98.3) and audio streamed on kicks96news.com and the free app with Melvin Wooten on the call.

On Thursday, the Leake Lady Rebels will see their first action of the North AAA in a matchup against Bayou Academy at 6:30pm. The game will be available on Kicks96(96.7) with Phillip Palmertree bringing you the action. A win by the Lady Rebels would set up an anticipated matchup of the State AAA’s number one and number two teams matching Kirk and the LA girls at 5:15pm on Friday.

Also on Thursday, Melvin Wooten will be at ECCC to bring you Lady Warrior and Warrior basketball in key south division games against Pearl River CC. Coverage of EC basketball will be on Cruisin 98(98.3) and will be video streamed at eccc.edu and kicks96news.com. with a 5:30 tip time.