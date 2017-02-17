Boswell Media Sports weekend sports coverage

Boswell Media Sports will have all your favorite sports coverage this weekend. Starting today, Melvin Wooten will be at the North AAA basketball tournament in Madden for semifinal action. The battle between the #1 AAA girls, Kirk Academy and the #2 Leake Academy Rebelettes will highlight the day at 5:15. Later tonight the Leake boys following a big win on Wednesday will meet the Hartfield Academy Hawks in the 7:45 nightcap. Those games will be on Kicks 96(96.7).

Boswell Media Sports will broadcast Leake Central basketball games at the District 4-4A tournament at Kosciusko. The Lady Gators will meet Kosciusko girls at 7:00 and will be followed by the Gators taking on Noxabee County. The Leake Central games will be carried on Cruisin 98(98.3). Breck Riley will have the call.

On Saturday a full day of sports will be available. Phillip Palmertree will be at the North AAA to bring you the finals. The loser of today’s girls games will meet in the consolation at 2:00 to be followed by the girls championship at 3:15. The boys consolation game begins at 5:00 and the championship is set for 6:15. The two games involving the Leake teams will be aired on Kicks96(96.7).

Also Saturday at East Central Community College, Melvin Wooten will have a great at 3:00tripleheader of games. It all starts there at 1:00 with the nationally #12 (division 2) ranked Lady Warrior softball taking on division 1 powerhouse Shelton State of Tuscaloosa. The second game of the doubleheader will start at 3:00. Softball will be followed by baseball coverage from the EC Invitational at 5:30 as the Diamond Warriors, rated #8 nationally, will take on Faulkner State. Both the softball and baseball games will be carried on Cruisin 98, and video streamed on kicks96news.com and eccc.edu.