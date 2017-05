The Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi, Neshoba County Unit, will be hosting it’s Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, May 12 at the Philadelphia Country Club. It will be a three person scramble. On-site registration and lunch will be provided starting at 12 noon and shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. The entry fee is $60 per person, for more information contact BJ Morrow at 601-416-4933