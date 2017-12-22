Home » Local » brandishing a firearm, felony motor vehicle theft and recent arrests in Neshoba County

brandishing a firearm, felony motor vehicle theft and recent arrests in Neshoba County

Angela Mosqueda, 42, 530 Henley Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Marion Christopher Tucker, 49, Philadelphia, 11100 Road 339, Union, hold

Atare Boler, 35, 600 West Walnut Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Kaliab Anderson Herring, 19, 26 Sunshine Drive, Hattiesburg, hold, failure to pay, felony – motor vehicle theft

Jennifer Roberts, 48, 11631 Road 383, Philadelphia, disturbance of family

Michael Lee Bryant, 26, 11061 Road 410, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Kaden Shawn Gomillion, 18, 10250 Road 828, Philadelphia, hold

Kendrell Shinta Peden, 31, 399 Clyde Avenue, Philadelphia, public drunk, possession of marijuana

Josh Ryan Burns, 33, 10361 Road 359, Philadelphia, hold, failure to pay

Fieldon Wayne Jefferson, 47, 2683 Hugh Mitchell Road, Conehatta, failure to pay, public drunk, brandishing a firearm

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

