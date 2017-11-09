BREAKING: man sets fire to home, hold’s gun on firefighters in Neshoba County

UPDATE: Officers are on scene, the neshoba county coroner is on scene. The fire is under control. More on this story as information is available.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov., 9, emergency services were called to a residence on County Road 836, of the Burnside Community, in Neshoba County.

An eyewitness reports that a homeowner, set fire to his home and is holding a gun on firefighters not letting them onto his property. No one is reported to be on the property but the suspect. Neshoba County Deputies, Fire and Rescue, and EMS are on scene.

Local residents in the Burnside area have been evacuated from their homes.

The situation is a developing story, we will update as information is released.