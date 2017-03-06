Breck Riley named Radio News Person of the Year; Boswell Media nominated for several Associated Press Awards

Boswell Media is proud to announce that Breck Riley has been named Radio News Person of the Year by the Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters Board of Directors.

“I’m excited and very thankful to MAPB Board of Directors for this recognition,” said Riley. “I got my start in radio covering sports and doing commentary. I never in my wildest dreams imagined receiving an honor like this.”

Breck, along with WDAM’s Ryan Moore as TV News Person of the Year, will be honored at the 2017 Mississippi-Louisiana AP Broadcasters & Media Editors Professional Awards Banquet March 25 in Jackson.

Breck currently serves as News and Sports Director for WLIN-FM and Breezynews.com, host of “Good Morning Kosciusko” on Breezy 101.1, and Play-by-Play commentator for Kosciusko Whippet football, basketball, and baseball.

He is a previous AP Award Winner and is a finalists for several awards this year (See Below).

Boswell Media Nominated for Several MS Associated Press Awards

In addition to Breck’s honors, Boswell Media has received six nominations in the 2016 Mississippi – Louisiana Associated Press Broadcast Contest.

The WLIN News Department leads the way with three nominations across three different categories.

WLIN-FM News entries are nominated for awards in Best Radio Sound, Best Public Affairs Reporting, and Best Newscast.

The Boswell Media Sports department also received two nominations for Best Sportscast and Best Sports Story for its coverage of the 2016 Graphic Edge Bowl.

In addition to the radio entries, the Breezynews.com staff secured a nomination for Best Multimedia Story, a new category for 2016.

“We are very proud of our local news team and their six nominations in the upcoming AP Awards,” said Boswell Media President Johnny Boswell. “We are also extremely excited to hear that our very own Breck Riley has been named Radio News Person of the year in Mississippi. Solid news has long been the bedrock of Boswell Media’s radio and web platforms. Again, congratulations to our dedicated news team.”

Additional finalists for radio awards include WWL AM/FM New Orleans, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, and WJSU-FM.

The Mississippi-Louisiana AP Broadcasters & Media Editors contest honors the best in professional and college tv, radio, and print. This year’s banquet and contest is the first to include broadcasters and print media from Louisiana.

The winners will be announced Saturday, March 25 at the Mississippi-Louisiana Associated Press Awards Banquet at the Hilton Hotel on County Line Road in Jackson.

The complete list of radio, tv, and print nominees can be found here.

2016 Boswell Media Finalist Entries: