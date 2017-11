Mark Kennedy, general manager of Brown Bottling Group in Meridian, presents East Central Community College President Dr. Billy Stewart with a $15,000 donation to support the college’s athletics programs. With them is Chris Harris, ECCC dean of personnel and athletics. Brown Bottling, a distributor for Pepsi Cola and Dr. Pepper products, is the sole provider of drinks to the ECCC cafeteria and grill, as well as vending machine drinks and snacks on the Decatur campus.