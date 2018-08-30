Bryant signs transportation funding act

Gov. Phil Bryant has signed a law designed to put hundreds of millions of dollars into building and repairing highways and bridges.

Bryant signed the Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act Wednesday as legislators finished a five-day special session. The measure would send aid to cities and county, and borrow $300 million.

Bryant is expected to sign two more bills into law in the next several days.

One would create a state lottery, with money from it reserved for transportation for the first 10 years.

The other would divide the money that Mississippi is collecting after the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Most of the money paid by BP LLC will go to the state’s six southernmost counties; the rest would be spread into counties further inland.