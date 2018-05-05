Budweiser Clydesdales to Appear at Pearl River Resort

Meet the Budweiser Clydesdales!

Pearl River Resort is pleased to announce that the iconic Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales are coming to Silver Star. The general public is welcome to attend as the Clydesdales are set to make an appearance on Wednesday, May 9 between 5pm and 7pm in the Silver Star parking lot, near Stats Bar & Grill. The Clydesdale hitch will feature eight beautiful horses as well as the famous red beer wagon.

“We are glad to serve as part of the Clydesdales tour stop in the state of Mississippi,” stated Sonny Johnson, Interim President and CEO for Pearl River Resort. “This free event will attract people from across the region, and we are looking forward to our guests having the chance to get up close to these beautiful horses.”

For more information on Pearl River Resort, call 1.866.447.3275 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com.