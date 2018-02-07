burglary, aggravated assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Sable Kennedy, 27, 12430 Highway 15, Union, possession of controlled substance, burglary of a dwelling house
Kelli Ann Williams, 51, 1105 Kosciusko Road, Philadelphia, embezzlement more than $500
Christopher Keith Creekmore, 42, 14190 Highway 15 South, two counts sexual battery
Demetrius Pierce, 29, 692 Teddy Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal, possession of controlled substance
Jaqualon Kezmon Brown, 20, 536 Valley View Drive, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana
Tammy J Foley, 53, 13781 Highway 19 North, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance
Damiyune Kentrell Hoskins, 16, 412 Barham, Philadelphia, aggravated assault with weapon or other means to produce death
Kevin Lamar McHahan, 50, 493 Rock Branch Road, Union, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
Cruise Allen Petty, 25, 208 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, credit card fraud – felony
Jakynzi Wilson, 18, 265 Cora Street, Philadelphia, aggravated assault with weapon or other means to produce death
Cory Hall, 34, 102 Duplex Circle, Philadelphia, public drunk
James P Stribling, 41, 402 Austin Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia
Mable McCarty, 49, 207 6th Avenue, Meridian, probation violation
Donna L Allen, 32, 10190 Road 428, Union, possession of paraphernalia
Welton Dennis, 22, 18451 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, resisting arrest, failure to appear
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)