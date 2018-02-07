burglary, aggravated assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Sable Kennedy, 27, 12430 Highway 15, Union, possession of controlled substance, burglary of a dwelling house

Kelli Ann Williams, 51, 1105 Kosciusko Road, Philadelphia, embezzlement more than $500

Christopher Keith Creekmore, 42, 14190 Highway 15 South, two counts sexual battery

Demetrius Pierce, 29, 692 Teddy Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal, possession of controlled substance

Jaqualon Kezmon Brown, 20, 536 Valley View Drive, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana

Tammy J Foley, 53, 13781 Highway 19 North, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Damiyune Kentrell Hoskins, 16, 412 Barham, Philadelphia, aggravated assault with weapon or other means to produce death

Kevin Lamar McHahan, 50, 493 Rock Branch Road, Union, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Cruise Allen Petty, 25, 208 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, credit card fraud – felony

Jakynzi Wilson, 18, 265 Cora Street, Philadelphia, aggravated assault with weapon or other means to produce death

Cory Hall, 34, 102 Duplex Circle, Philadelphia, public drunk

James P Stribling, 41, 402 Austin Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia

Mable McCarty, 49, 207 6th Avenue, Meridian, probation violation

Donna L Allen, 32, 10190 Road 428, Union, possession of paraphernalia

Welton Dennis, 22, 18451 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, resisting arrest, failure to appear

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)