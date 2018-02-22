burglary, aggravated assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Monte Eugene Williams, 59, 9445 Table Rock Road, Central Point, Oregon, public drunk

Frank James Coleman, 58, 269 Martin Luther King Drive, Philadelphia, disturbing the peace

Thurman Isaac, 53, 524 Thompson Road, Philadelphia, public drunk

Dion T Yearwood, 24, 10041 Road 1355, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Jacob Dove, 25, 10171 Road 571, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Jerterrian King, 28, 153 Jeruslane Road, Dekalb, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Thomas Anthony Sansing, 56, 10301 Road 1703, Union, burglary of a dwelling house

Joshua Alan Andrews, 25, 10910 Highway 485, Philadelphia, accessory after the fact

James Crapps, 39, Sebastopol, grand larceny- more than $1000

William Leach, 55, 393 Jericho Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving

Marcello Young, 19, 10390 Road 842, Philadelphia, aggravated assault

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)