Burglary, assault, larceny and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Desmond Rayshawn Burnside, 23, 233 Corene Ave, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, contempt of court, simple assault, failure to pay fines, failure to appear, malicious mischief over $1,000

Chavis Davis, 23, 327 Bay Street, Philadelphia, reckless driving, felony pursuit

Brandi Dutton, 34, 2097 Hwy 495 N, DeKalb, failure to pay fines

Mark Hancock, 35, 515 Poplar Ave, Philadelphia, leaving the scene unattended

Tyler Leach, 22, 18140 Hwy 489, Union, hold for drug court, transferred to another agency

James Louis Manning, 27, 12901 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, transferred to another agency, court order

Travis Moore, 34, 13041 Road 1361, Philadelphia, burglary of a dwelling house, failure to appear

Jonathan Smith, 34, 10270 Road 212, Philadelphia, burglary of a dwelling, hold for other agency, failure to pay fines. Bond $15,000.

Joshua Chance Warren, 32, 210 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, grand larceny – more than $1,000

Willie L Young Jr., 33, 3803 5th Street, Meridian, disturbance of a family

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)