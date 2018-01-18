burglary, drugs, shoplifting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Dana Farmer Willis, 34, 101 Duplex Circle, Philadelphia, (4) four counts of bad check- 1st or 2nd offense less than $100, two counts of contributing delinquency of a minor, two counts of failure to pay, speeding, no drivers license, tinted-darkened windows

David Frazier, 31, 176 Cemetery Road, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Pamela Estell Pilgrim, 39, 22 Sciple Mill Road, DeKalb, failure to pay

Ryan Lunehew, 19, 13030 Highway 491 South, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

David Lee Marshall, 45, 10435 Road 842, Philadelphia, simple assault

Howard Olajude Tucker, 30, 10433 Road 842, Philadelphia, simple assault

Denise K Clemons, 41, 3194 Luke Road, Preston, two counts of failure to pay, no drivers license

David Troy Goodin, 50, 10121 Road 2826, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

Michael Thomas Ladd, 50, 15750 Road 505, Philadelphia burlgary-commerical building, cars

Rita N Pilgrim, 32, 14461 Road 832, Noxapater, trespassing – less than larceny (joy riding), grand larceny- more than $1000

Shawn Wilson, 45, 265 Cora Street, Philadelphia, hold for investigations

Derrick Allen Glenn, 51, 3900 16th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN, shoplifting- less than $1,000

Jennifer Roberts, 48, 383 Fork Road, Philadelphia, hold for other agency, failure to appear

Monica Janette Elaine Edwards, 25, 1051 Holland Avenue, Philadelphia hold for investigation

Justin Tyler Nelson, 26, 9175 Highway 15 North, Newton, burlgary-commerical building, cars

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)