burglary, drugs, shoplifting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Dana Farmer Willis, 34, 101 Duplex Circle, Philadelphia, (4) four counts of bad check- 1st or 2nd offense less than $100, two counts of contributing delinquency of a minor, two counts of failure to pay, speeding, no drivers license, tinted-darkened windows
David Frazier, 31, 176 Cemetery Road, Philadelphia, hold for other agency
Pamela Estell Pilgrim, 39, 22 Sciple Mill Road, DeKalb, failure to pay
Ryan Lunehew, 19, 13030 Highway 491 South, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
David Lee Marshall, 45, 10435 Road 842, Philadelphia, simple assault
Howard Olajude Tucker, 30, 10433 Road 842, Philadelphia, simple assault
Denise K Clemons, 41, 3194 Luke Road, Preston, two counts of failure to pay, no drivers license
David Troy Goodin, 50, 10121 Road 2826, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia
Michael Thomas Ladd, 50, 15750 Road 505, Philadelphia burlgary-commerical building, cars
Rita N Pilgrim, 32, 14461 Road 832, Noxapater, trespassing – less than larceny (joy riding), grand larceny- more than $1000
Shawn Wilson, 45, 265 Cora Street, Philadelphia, hold for investigations
Derrick Allen Glenn, 51, 3900 16th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN, shoplifting- less than $1,000
Jennifer Roberts, 48, 383 Fork Road, Philadelphia, hold for other agency, failure to appear
Monica Janette Elaine Edwards, 25, 1051 Holland Avenue, Philadelphia hold for investigation
Justin Tyler Nelson, 26, 9175 Highway 15 North, Newton, burlgary-commerical building, cars
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)