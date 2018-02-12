burglary, DUI, aggravated assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Kristen Nicole Smith, 20, 12730 Highway 486, Philadelphia, burglary-breaking inner door of dwelling at night

James Michael Franklin, 22, of 10491 Highway 21 North, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

LaQuita Lynn Long, 46, 1940 E L Johnson Road, Little Rock, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Chad A Brackin, 40, 10940 Highway 21 North, Philadelphia, identify theft – indictment

Jeremy Gentry, 26, 100500 Road 2672, Philadelphia, bad check-felony (two counts)

Braxton Sullivan, 39, 10051 Road 337, Philadelphia, grand larceny – more than $1000, possession of stolen property

Allen Lashawn Boyd, 40, 4796 Dale Drive Lot #17, Marion, public drunk

Joshua Massey Gambol, 38, 6499 Lynville Road, Preston, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, expired tag, no proof of insurance

Julian Lydel McMillian, 31, 11740 Road 149, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, no proof of insurance

Bobby Ray Burnside, 57, 412 Coleman Street, Philadelphia, petit larceny-less than $1000, aggravated assault, manifest extreme indifference to life, simple assault, stalking

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)