burglary, DUI, larceny and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Johnathan Gabriel Vance, 34, 11051 Road 355, Union, disturbance of family, disorderly conduct

Nathan Dale Ross, 30, 983 Black Jack Road, Philadelphia, hold for investigation

Elicia Nasira Jeffries, 30, 154 West Garrison Drive, Tupelo, possession of marijuana

James B Rice, 31, 202 Apounge Road, Kosciusko, grand larceny more than $1,000

James R Broadway, 51, 6817 Zero Road, Meridian, petit larceny-less than $1000

Isaiah Davion Frazier, 14, 10440 Road 553, Philadelphia, three counts of burglary-commercial building,cars, etc., three counts of grand larceny- more than $1000

Felicia Rene Patrick, 34, 066 Frog Level Apartment 52, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Adrian Keith Willis, 35, Duplex Circle, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense, no proof of insurance, expired drivers license, false pretense

Christopher Dean, 31, 1301 Road 1535, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct

Ross Jones, 52, 13041 Highway 482, Philadelphia, failure to pay

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)