burglary, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Michael Lee Barrett, 25, 10871 Road 531, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Heather L. Edmonds, 29, 443 Evergreen Street, Philadelphia, burglary-dwelling house, contempt of court

Ramona L. Long, 39, 320 Kerr Adam Mills Road, Louisville, time served

Jerry D. Smith, 49, 2747 South Liberty Street, Canton, hold for other agency

David H. Winstead, 38, 201 Portis Street, Union, failure to pay

John Day, 44, 4705 South Drive, Jackson, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense

Al Lee Moore, 45, 10121 Road 673, Philadelphia, petit larceny-less than $1,000

Keyshawn K. Willis, 20, 109 Choctaw Road, Conehatta, public drunk

Eric Ellingberg, 32, 12430 Highway 19 South, Union, hold for investigation

Nicole Catherine Rosales, 30, 189 Cemetery Road, Philadelphia, failure to pay

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)