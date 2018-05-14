burglary, embezzlement and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Erin D Burnside, 34, 896 Highway 25 N, Walnut Grove, allow unauthorized person to operate a motor vehicle

William Clemons, 34, 10131 Road 1525, Philadelphia, 2 counts of possession of controlled substance

Heather L Edmonds, 29, 448 Evergreen, Philadelphia, failure to pay, disorderly conduct, no insurance, shoplifting- less than $1000

Yurchenko Griffin, 26, 10871 Road 553, Philadelphia, sentenced to time served

Chastity Mae Keel, 33, 305 McKay Drive, Carthage, embezzlement more than $500

Edward C McCarty, 30, 961 Myrtle Street, Philadelphia, burglary of a dwelling house

Roger Demetrica Miller, 36, 119 Hunt Ave., Louisville, shoplifting-less than $1000

Tyler Salter, 21, 57 Carver Drive, Philadelphia, petit larceny- less than $1000

Cathron Pike Sullivan, 26, 11670 Road 539, Philadelphia, hold for investigations, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Ferrette Hicks Willis, 32, 10345 Road 773, Philadelphia, contempt of court

