Home » Local » Burglary, Felony Fleeing, Larceny, and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Burglary, Felony Fleeing, Larceny, and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Kathleen Baczkowski, 46, 17291 Hwy 15 South, Philadelphia, child neglect

Kathleen Baczkowski

Parrish Clark, 33, 1013 Golf Course Road, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Parrish Clark

Atundo Dixon, 26, 107 Dean Drive, Louisville, hold for circuit court, burglary of a house, felony fleeing, auto theft, begin serving 30 years

Atundo Dixon

Terry Darnell Fowler, 25, 561 St. Ave, Philadelphia, failure to pay fines

Terry Darnell Fowler

Robert Hickman, 30, 243 Carver Ave, Philadelphia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, bond $20,000

Robert Hickman

Stacey Lewis, 35, 404 Burham Street, Philadelphia, hold for other agency, petit larceny – less than $1,000, failure to pay fines, failure to appear

Stacey Lewis

Edward C McCarty, 29, 320 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, open container

Edward C McCarty

Jasmine Nunn, 19, 15621 Hwy 15 N, Philadelphia, time served

Jasmine Nunn

James H Thompson, 29, 10623Road 432, Philadelphia, transferred to another agency

James H Thompson

Christopher Wess, 27, 12030 Road 210, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Christopher Wess

Submit a Comment