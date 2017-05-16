Burglary, Felony Fleeing, Larceny, and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Kathleen Baczkowski, 46, 17291 Hwy 15 South, Philadelphia, child neglect
Parrish Clark, 33, 1013 Golf Course Road, Philadelphia, contempt of court
Atundo Dixon, 26, 107 Dean Drive, Louisville, hold for circuit court, burglary of a house, felony fleeing, auto theft, begin serving 30 years
Terry Darnell Fowler, 25, 561 St. Ave, Philadelphia, failure to pay fines
Robert Hickman, 30, 243 Carver Ave, Philadelphia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, bond $20,000
Stacey Lewis, 35, 404 Burham Street, Philadelphia, hold for other agency, petit larceny – less than $1,000, failure to pay fines, failure to appear
Edward C McCarty, 29, 320 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, open container
Jasmine Nunn, 19, 15621 Hwy 15 N, Philadelphia, time served
James H Thompson, 29, 10623Road 432, Philadelphia, transferred to another agency
Christopher Wess, 27, 12030 Road 210, Philadelphia, hold for other agency