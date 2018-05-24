Home » Local » burglary, grand larceny and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

burglary, grand larceny and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

Charles Burton Bond, 52, 10190 Road 349, Union, hold for other agency

Jackie L Dunn, 37, 10351 Road 573, Philadelphia, malicious mischief under $1000

Kristin K Gilmore, 26, 30010 Road 101, Union, disturbance of a family, domestic dispute

Angela DeShay Jenkins, 32, 5842 Ebenezer Road, Carthage, burglary of a commercial building, cars, ect.

Dvontea Thomas Lewis, 23, 11450 Road 212, Philadelphia, two counts of domestic violence – simple assault

Margrett Morris, 19, 10140 Road 395, Philadelphia, felony pursuit, felony motor vehicle theft

Jeffery Wesley Pilgrim II, 18, 17511 Highway 19 South, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, seat belt violation, expired license tag

Clifton L Shoemaker, 31, 2073 Sims Road, Louisville, hold for investigations, grand larceny- more than $1000

Aaron Randall Thomas, 39, 634 West Tucker Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal to take test

Amy R Westbrook, 37, 10913 Road 747, Philadelphia, failure to appear, possession of controlled substance, contempt of court

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

