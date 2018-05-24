burglary, grand larceny and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Charles Burton Bond, 52, 10190 Road 349, Union, hold for other agency

Jackie L Dunn, 37, 10351 Road 573, Philadelphia, malicious mischief under $1000

Kristin K Gilmore, 26, 30010 Road 101, Union, disturbance of a family, domestic dispute

Angela DeShay Jenkins, 32, 5842 Ebenezer Road, Carthage, burglary of a commercial building, cars, ect.

Dvontea Thomas Lewis, 23, 11450 Road 212, Philadelphia, two counts of domestic violence – simple assault

Margrett Morris, 19, 10140 Road 395, Philadelphia, felony pursuit, felony motor vehicle theft

Jeffery Wesley Pilgrim II, 18, 17511 Highway 19 South, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, seat belt violation, expired license tag

Clifton L Shoemaker, 31, 2073 Sims Road, Louisville, hold for investigations, grand larceny- more than $1000

Aaron Randall Thomas, 39, 634 West Tucker Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal to take test

Amy R Westbrook, 37, 10913 Road 747, Philadelphia, failure to appear, possession of controlled substance, contempt of court

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)