burglary, marijuana, assault on a police officer and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Valerie Arledge Wright, 43, 10673 Highway 16 East, Philadelphia, three counts of simple assault

Angie Brown, 45, 288 West Akins, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Chaney Susan Comans, 18, 11160 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, alcoholic beverage possession under 21, beer or wine possession under 21

Kyler Coleman, 19, 537 Blunt Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana

Daniel Scott Ellingburg, 19, 13124 Hickory Little Rock Road, Little Rock, driving under the influence (DUI) of other substance, possession of paraphernalia

Terry Carnell Hardy, 60, 225 West Hospital Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI)

Haley Leann McKinney, 24, 10391 BIA 0228, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, simple possession

Vincent Moore, 21, 614 Windstar Avenue, Philadelphia, burglary of a commercial building, simple assault on a police officer

Matthew Sills, 20, 304 Creston Cove, Brandon, Philadelphia, alcoholic beverage possession under 21, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Jose Amilcar Valladares, 55, 1605 North Smelter Street, Pittsburg, KS, public drunk

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

