burglary, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Tiffany Bozeman, 36, 10250 Road 575, Philadelphia, 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, disturbing the peace

Jaqueze Z. Gill, 22, 264 Cora Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, failure to pay

Julian Riddle, 26, 460 Henry Road, Union, hold for investigation

Amelia R. Williams, 38, 309 Deer Trail, Philadelphia, failure to pay

April Nicole Bounds, 37, 10060 Road 648, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Joseph M. Gibson, 29, 85 Shoemaker Road, TR11, Walnut Grove, failure to pay

Charles M. Johnson, 31, 9505 Highway 395, Noxapater, domestic violence simple assault, burglary-commercial burglary cars ect.

Randy Pauley, 43, 1004 Highway 42, public drunk, Philadelphia, disturbance of family, hold for investigation

John Taylor Wesley, 26, 195 Sonny Jones Road, Philadelphia, public drunk, open container violation

Gilberto Guerrero, 27, 257 W Cantu, Texas, public drunk, littering, possession of alcohol in dry county

Corey Rayborn, 29, Union, burglary of a dwelling house

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

