Butch Spyridon to speak at Philadelphia-Neshoba County Chamber forum

The Philadelphia-Neshoba County Chamber of Commerce will be holding a special community forum on Thursday, June 14 at 5:30 pm at the Depot. The forum will focus on “How the Marty Stuart Center will affect Philadelphia and Your Business.”

CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, Butch Spyridon will be the special guest speaker.

Butch Spyridon became the president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. in 1991, since then Nashville has seen tremendous growth and now is a tourism destination. Under his leadership, Nashville’s hospitality industry has evolved from an industry largely based on theme park and summer leisure travel, to a year-round destination for convention, business and leisure visitors. Hospitality’s evolution has made it the city’s second largest industry and elevated annual revenues to $4 billion.

A native of Pascagoula, Mississippi, Spyridon graduated from Vanderbilt University with a B.A. in Business Administration. After serving as manager of Travel and Conventions Department at the Mobile Chamber of Commerce, and as Executive Director of the Baton Rouge Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Spyridon returned toNashville where he has served as CEO for the last 20 years.

Spyridon is a graduate of the Institute of Comparative Political and Economic Systems at Georgetown University.