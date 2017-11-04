C-Spire to expand internet offerings across state

C Spire says it will expand internet service in Mississippi.

The telecommunications company says it will begin offering wireless internet in 46 communities by year’s end. Speeds will be up to 25 megabits per second, using signals from nearby cell towers. Ridgeland-based C Spire said it’s focusing on areas where current providers offer slower service.

Elsewhere, C Spire will also offer faster fixed wireless internet service, with speeds of up to 100 megabits per second. The company says that service will be available to up to 70,000 customers, using its cell towers and fiber optic network.

Finally, C Spire says it will push ultra-fast internet for small businesses. C Spire already offers fast service in some areas, but spokesman Dave Miller says the company plans enhanced marketing and pricing. (AP)