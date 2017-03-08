Candidates qualify to run against Philadelphia mayor

Former alderman Josh Gamblin is announcing his bid for mayor.

“While I was an alderman I did a lot of putting together the budgets and that sort of thing,” says Gamblin. “I feel like I’d be able to step into that role pretty fast.”

Gamblin says there are two major concerns he has for the city. One being the failed AlphaGen project. The company, AlphaGen was supposed to occupy the old U.S. Motors building and create 200 jobs. The city renovated the building for the company that never came. Now the city could be paying back an almost million dollar grant.

“Right now [the city is] not doing anything about it,” says Gamblin. “We’re looking the other way and hoping it’s just going to disappear and it’s not. It’s not going anywhere.”

Gamblin says his first duty as mayor would be to put together a proposal for the board about how the city is going to payback the grant.

Gamblin also says something needs to be done to lower city taxes after they were raised a couple years back to even out the budget. Gamblin says taxes were lowered after that but there was still a surplus after the fiscal year ended.

“To constantly run that surplus and try to find somewhere to spend the money is being a little bit playing a little fast and loose with it,” says Gamblin. “I think we need to ratchet that back and give it back to the people.”

Gamblin will automatically be on the ballot for the general election as a republican. Democratic Mayor James Young and democratic candidate Gloria Williamson will go head-to-head in the primaries.

The primary election will be held on May 2 and the general election will be June 6.