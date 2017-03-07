Candidates run against second term Mayor James Young

Philadelphia Mayor James Young has been in office for two terms and is hoping for a third. Young was running unopposed until two candidates qualified just before the deadline on Friday.

Former alderman Josh Gamblin and former state Sen. Gloria Williamson are running against incumbent Mayor James Young.

Mayor Young has been in office for eight years and says the city has accomplished a lot since then.

Young says when he was first took office the city had a budget deficit, but he was able to turn it around.

“There have been millions of dollars of contracts and things within the city from bridges to paving to buildings being torn down,” says Young. “All these things are showing we are progressive.”

Mayor Young says he wants to continue working to better Philadelphia.

“Economic development, community development,” says Young. “We’ve been tearing down old houses in areas and we’re going to come back with new houses. Hopefully, we can find a program to do that.”

Mayor young says he’s also focusing on better equipping the city’s first responders to help fight crime and improve response times.

“I want the people to ask my opponents, ‘What have you done for me in the past 10 years that has been positive in this community?’ Put it on the table and when you put it on the table, you will see that the choice is clear,” says Young.

Newscenter 11 has been unable to reach candidate Williamson. The primary election will be held on May 2 and the general election will be June 6.