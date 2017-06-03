Capital murder suspect sought in Stonewall homicide

Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an early morning homicide in Clarke County.

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp says Johnny Wayne James of Lauderdale County was found with a gunshot wound on County Road 350 near Stonewall.

Kemp says a witness reported a person being thrown out of a vehicle around 7 a.m. Kemp says they are currently searching for Joshua Allen Miller. Miller is deemed armed and dangerous. Kemp says he has relatives in Lauderdale County, Texas and the gulf coast. Miller is described as a 150 pound white male standing 5′ 9″. He is believed to be driving a champagne color 2007 Nissan Pathfinder bearing the license plate: LCY-891. Kemp says there might be damage to the front of the vehicle.

Kemp says Miller will be charged with capital murder. The homicide is currently being investigated.