Car burglary suspect arrested while attempting to pawn item

A Philadelphia man has been charged with six counts of auto burglary.

“We received a call from Colby Beem at Beem’s Gun and Pawn stating that he had some vehicles that were broken into and their back gate had been damaged,” says Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Kevin Baysinger.

Baysinger says Joel Thomas went to the back of the store and broke into six vehicles and stole tools and hunting gear. All of it was caught on surveillance video. Beem’s owner was able to identify Thomas.

“Thomas came back to the pawn shop about two days later trying to pawn a ring,” says Baysinger. “I received a call from Mr. Beem. I was able to go out there and take [Thomas] into custody.”

Baysinger believes the ring was stolen in connection to another car burglary across the street from Beem’s.

“Choctaw PD is working auto burglaries across the street at the housing authority,” says Baysinger. I believe the ring came out of one of those vehicles.”

Thomas is being held at the Neshoba County jail. He was questioned the day after his arrest.

“He gave him statement that he did break in to the vehicles,” says Baysinger.

Thomas’ bond is set at $30,000.