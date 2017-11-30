The Carl Jackson Concert “Home for Christmas” in Louisville

The Carl Jackson Concert “Home for Christmas” returns to Louisville on Saturday, December 9th. The event will be held at the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center located on 300 West Main in Louisville.

The event will have two shows with one at 4pm and one at 7pm. Tickets for the event go on sale Oct.1 and may be purchased at the Winston County Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to Jackson the show features award winning writers and performers Jerry Salley, Larry Cordle, Valerie Storey, Bradley Walker, Johnny Rawls, and special guest Ashley Campbell (Glen Campbell’s daughter).

To purchase tickets contact the Louisville Chamber at 662-773-3921.