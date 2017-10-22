Carthage Christmas Parade- November 30th

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County is excited to announce plans for this year’s Christmas Parade, set for Thursday, November 30th, at 6:00 p.m. The theme this year is The Sights and Sounds of Christmas. The parade will feature East Central Community College’s Wall of Sound Marching Band, Leake Central High School’s Gator Band, and Leake County High School’s Gator Band. Of course, there will be fire trucks, floats, antique cars, and more. Plus, a visit by the big man himself: Santa Claus. For an application to be in the parade or for more information, you can call the Main Street Chamber office at 601-267-9231. The entry fee for floats and cars is $10 each. This year’s Christmas Parade is sponsored by First Financial Bank. To download an entry form, click here Make your plans to kick off the Christmas season with the sights and sounds of Christmas.