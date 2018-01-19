Carthage city wide clean up planned

The City of Carthage will hold a two day city wide trash pick-up Wednesday, January 24 and Thursday, January 25. You can dispose of trash, debris, appliances, household furniture, mattresses or other items. Place them on the side of the street and the city will pick them up for disposal. A few items will not be picked up like tires, vehicles, microwaves and televisions. City trucks will begin clean-up at 7 am and run until 4 pm. Also for your convenience a dumpster will be on site at the Carthage Coliseum during the clean up dates.