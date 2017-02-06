Carthage Family Movie Night Returns

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County’s Family Movie night returns Friday night Feburary 17th at 6:30 p.m with the remake of the Rudyard Kipling classic Jungle Book. In this re-imagining of this classic collection of stories director Jon Favreau uses visually stunning CGI to create the community of animals surrounding Mowgli, a human boy adopted by a pack of wolves. The appearance of a villainous tiger named Shere Khan forces Mowgli’s guardian, the panther Bagheera , to shepherd the child to safety in the “man village.” Along the way, the boy meets an affable, lazy bear named Baloo, as well as a snake with hypnotic powers and an orangutan who wants to harness the power of fire. Family Movie Night is sponsored by: ABS Tax Service, Baptist Medical Center Leake, Trustmark Bank, Dr. David Henderson and Boswell Media.