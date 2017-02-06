Home » Leake » Carthage Family Movie Night Returns

Carthage Family Movie Night Returns

Posted on by Mina Mooney

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County’s Family Movie night returns Friday night Feburary 17th at 6:30 p.m with the remake of the Rudyard Kipling classic Jungle Book.   In this re-imagining of this classic collection of stories director Jon Favreau uses visually stunning CGI to create the community of animals surrounding Mowgli, a human boy adopted by a pack of wolves. The appearance of a villainous tiger named Shere Khan forces Mowgli’s guardian, the panther Bagheera , to shepherd the child to safety in the “man village.” Along the way, the boy meets an affable, lazy bear named Baloo, as well as a snake with hypnotic powers and an orangutan who wants to harness the power of fire.  Family Movie Night is sponsored by: ABS Tax Service, Baptist Medical Center Leake, Trustmark Bank, Dr. David Henderson and Boswell Media.

